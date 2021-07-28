Steve Bruce reacts after Newcastle United fans vent takeover and transfer frustration during friendly

Newcastle’s 1,488-strong travelling support, frustrated at a lengthy takeover arbitration delay and the club’s lack of progress in the transfer market, took aim at the Premier League – and Bruce – during the game.

Asked about their frustration, Bruce said: “I’m sure they are (frustrated), and it’s very, very difficult. Very, very difficult.

"Look, I’m a football manager, and the one thing we want is better players. Always. That’s our job, and the one thing a football fan, of any club, wants to see is one or two new faces in pre-season.

"I’ve always said, from day one, that people have to be patient. I think they understand that we haven’t got a bucket load of money to spend on them. So, we’re just going to have to be patient.”

Bruce hopes to re-sign midfielder Joe Willock, either on loan or on a permanent deal.

However, Arsenal are yet to make a decision on him amid interest from other clubs – Monaco were yesterday linked with a move for the 21-year-old – and Bruce believes the club’s business could be done late in the summer transfer window.

Steve Bruce.

"I’ve always said I think we’ll do our business late,” said United’s head coach. “We’ve got to wait for the wealthier clubs, and see what they’re doing, and what they’re doing with their young ones and their squads."

