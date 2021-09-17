Newcastle United rumours: Magpies-linked manager eyes job elsewhere, Rangers star draws fresh English interest

Both sides have started the season slowly, and both find themselves towards the foot of the table and still looking for a win after four matches.

Speaking ahead of the game, Magpies boss Steve Bruce, who continues to face scrutiny from supporters over the side's results and style of play, said: “I've said now since I walked through the door two years ago, I'm not going to be everybody's cup of tea, but I will, with my experience, hope that I can keep the club just ticking along, and make sure we maintain our Premier League status.

“We should be better than that, (but) that's where we are at the moment, and we have been for a while, and that's everybody's frustration.

“I want Newcastle to be at the top of the league, so that frustration is there. But I don't think 'oh, the noise is too bad, walk away, Steve'. That's not in my nature when it gets tough.”

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa expressed sympathy for Bruce amid the pressure on his job, and revealed: “I always feel saddened when this happens to a manager, when his home fans go against him.

“It is one of the worst feelings that a manager can have.”

