Newcastle United rumours: Magpies tipped to beat Man Utd to £50m-rated striker, Newcastle eye Belgian star

The Magpies have a largely solid record against the Blues at home in recent years, and will be hopeful of securing another positive results against the Blues in front of a packed stadium once again.

Meanwhile, the club continue to search for a successor to Steve Bruce, as they look to find the right candidate to take them into the new era following the big-money takeover.

Discussing the options open to the Magpies, talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan said: “This football club is going to be an opportunity for someone, it’s when you take that opportunity.

“And I just think the sensible thing for Newcastle would be to some way or another, find an interim appointment until they work out who they are, what they are and get a clean slate.

“Now, you have got to try and find a way to stay in the division and that to me feels like a job for someone who knows how to do that and then build on that platform with somebody who comes in that’s an elite manage and give him the embarrassment of riches he would be entitled to.”

The likes of ex-Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, former Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, and 47-year-old Leonardo Jardim are believed to be the current front-runners for the position.

