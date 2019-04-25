Newcastle United's players wait on Mike Ashley 'promise' after securing Premier League safety

Newcastle United's players are waiting to see if Mike Ashley will foot the bill for an end-of-season holiday in Las Vegas, according to a report.

Ashley reportedly mooted the idea of a getaway as a reward for staying up back in October when he met Rafa Benitez and his players at an Italian restaurant in Ponteland.

At the time, the club was 18th in the Premier League and being tipped for relegation.

However, the team went on to recover from a difficult start, and the club secured its Premier League status last weekend after beating Southampton 3-1 at St James's Park.

The Daily Mail claim that Las Vegas was discussed as a possible post-season getaway for the squad.

It is reported that the players "are waiting to hear if Mike Ashley will keep his promise of an end-of-season holiday to Las Vegas as reward for Premier League survival".

However, clubs must submit their bonus schemes to the Premier League BEFORE the start of the season.

Newcastle's players were involved in another dispute over their bonuses last summer, and the players refused to co-operate with the media at the time.

The dispute was eventually settled on the eve of the club's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.

United's squad shared an £11million bonus for finishing 10th in the Premier League last season.