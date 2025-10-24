Newcastle United Sandro Tonali concern after 2029 contract confirmed

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Newcastle United FC and SL Benfica at St James' Park on October 21, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of Sandro Tonali ahead of Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Fulham at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonali was an unused substitute for Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night after falling ill and missing training ahead of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Miley came into the side in the No. 6 role against Benfica and could keep his place in the starting line-up should Tonali not be deemed fit enough to start at St James’ Park this weekend.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Sandro Tonali fitness latest

Tonali has started all eight of Newcastle’s Premier League matches so far this season but could be rested for a second successive match this weekend.

“After a game, you've got a couple of sore bodies to look at, but nothing serious,” Howe said. “Sandro's still the player we're monitoring. He did train on Wednesday but didn't feel 100 per cent, so he's the one that's probably touch and go for the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tino Livramento and Yoane Wissa are expected to miss the match due to injury while Lewis Hall remains a major doubt.

Sandro Tonali contract update

Amid the fitness concerns surrounding Tonali, news broke this week that the midfielder is under contract until 2029 with an option of a further year, having agreed an extension during his 10-month betting ban in the 2023/24 campaign.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday morning, Howe confirmed Tonali’s contract extension.

“Yes, that's correct,” Howe admitted. “I think a lot happened around the time when he was banned, so a lot of discussions between Sandro's representatives and the football club at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, there was the contract situation involving him and then the laying of sacrificial wages that Sandro volunteered, which I thought spoke volumes really for his mentality and how he conducted himself in that period, and the club came to an agreement, so yes, an extension of his contract, which is a great thing, but I think most importantly it was how he conducted himself in that ban.

“I thought he was brilliant, and that's of course led to his brilliant performances since he's come back, so congratulations to him.”

Tonali impact during his first season at Newcastle following his £52million transfer from AC Milan was limited after being handed a 10-month betting ban months after his arrival.

But since returning from his ban, Tonali has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Sandro's felt the love from everyone connected with the club,” Howe added. “The supporters have been absolutely incredible with him.

“During the ban, for one, but that support during the ban I think then followed through to helping Sandro return to football, helping him obviously with his issues that he had off the pitch, and I think he felt that love and support, and he needed it at that time.

“Now we're seeing the benefits. It's easy to forget the difficulties he was going through in that period, but I think that teamwork and that support, now we're seeing the benefit, and he's been brilliant since returning to football.”