Newcastle United may be done in terms of incomings this transfer window but there are still some outgoings to be confirmed.

As reported by The Gazette, Under-21s winger Trevan Sanusi is set to leave the club on loan.

It will be the 18-year-old’s first loan spell after joining Newcastle’s academy as a 16-year-old from Birmingham City back in 2023.

Sanusi has progressed well since joining Newcastle, progressing at Under-18s and Under-21s level while also breaking into the first team.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe called Sanusi up to the first team squad for pre-season in 2024 before handing him his competitive first-team debut against Bromley at St James’ Park back in January 2025.

Newcastle United loan exit set to be confirmed

With Newcastle making Sanusi available for a loan move, the youngster was subject to plenty of interest from a number of Ligue 1 clubs in France.

Newly-promoted Lorient look to have won the race for the left-winger. Sanusi is set to join Lorient on a season-long loan deal, though Newcastle will have a break clause that will give them the option to recall Sanusi in January should they wish.

It comes after the winger was brought off early with a suspected muscle injury during Newcastle Under-21s' 2-2 draw at Birmingham City on Friday.

More loan exits set to follow at NUFC

In addition to Sanusi, Newcastle will also sanction a Championship loan exit for right-back Harrison Ashby for the third summer in a row.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers and the season before at Swansea City. This summer, he has attracted interest from Stoke City having been made available for loan by Newcastle.

Ashby joined Newcastle from West Ham United in January 2023 but has yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for the club.

In addition, Newcastle have also made several Under-21s players available for loan on deadline day with late moves likely to be agreed.

Newcastle United major deadline day exits to be confirmed

Newcastle have agreed a deadline day signing of Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £55million. There are also two major exits in the pipeline with Alexander Isak set to complete a Premier League record £130million transfer to Liverpool and William Osula targeted by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Isak’s move is set to be confirmed while Osula’s move will still need to progress in order to be completed before Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.