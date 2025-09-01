It’s been a remarkable summer transfer window for Newcastle United.

The Mapgies have been in the eye of the transfer storm this summer, with Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak dominating the media narrative.

It’s a story that has gone down to the wire but is finally set to be agreed on deadline day. In turn, Yoane Wissa is set to join Newcastle in a deal that concludes another prolonged transfer saga.

Newcastle have spent heavily this summer, around £250million in fact, and it could be argued that their starting line-up has not been significantly strengthened in the process.

But with the return of Champions League football, Newcastle have strengthened their squad in key areas in preparation for the increased fixture demand.

The goalkeeper, defence and midfield positions have all been strengthened this summer, while the loss of Callum Wilson and Isak has been salvaged somewhat with the signings of Wissa and Nick Woltemade.

It was always going to be impossible to replace Isak, but signing a player who scored as many Premier League goals as him from open play last season in Wissa as well as one of Europe’s most exciting young forwards in Woltemade has certainly lessened the blow and could prove to be an improvement on the one-sided Isak and Wilson partnership on the whole.

Newcastle’s biggest summer in terms of spending has also been far and away the club’s biggest in terms of selling. The club had previously come under scrutiny for being poor sellers, a view echoed by former sporting director Paul Mitchell prior to his departure.

But Newcastle have shirked sentimentality this summer and addressed key areas with several smart sales.

Although club sources claimed Newcastle were not under pressure to sell Isak this summer despite a near £200million transfer spend, the reality is that the sale has relieved a lot of financial pressure for the club.

It’s allowed the club to pay an inflated fee of £55million for Wissa without any real fear of repercussions further down the line.

Newcastle’s biggest-ever transfer window spend has been made possible by the club being more open to selling players than ever before.

In addition to the £130million Premier League record fee received for Isak, Newcastle made £15million in pure profit on Sean Longstaff and around £20million profit on Lloyd Kelly.

In addition, the goalkeeper situation has been addressed by selling Martin Dubravka to Burnley and loaning Odysseas Vlachodimos to Sevilla. A loan move for Matt Targett has also freed up a place in the squad.

But Newcastle’s best piece of business could still be yet to come, even if it risks leaving them short in attack.

Newcastle’s impressive business when it comes to selling players this summer could be taken to new heights if fresh claims from Mail Online come to fruition.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle are close to striking a £30million deal with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt to sign forward William Osula.

The deal includes a buy-back clause for Newcastle and would see Newcastle triple their money on the £10million paid to Sheffield United last summer, despite only starting Osula once in the Premier League.

It would also take Newcastle’s transfer funds generated this summer from an already impressive £165million to £195million, a potentially transformative fee.

While Osula’s departure would leave Newcastle short in attack on paper, the 22-year-old was only ever used as an emergency striker in the Premier League. As such, the club are comfortable with allowing him to leave and get regular first-team football.

Like Newcastle, Frankfurt will also be competing in this season’s Champions League.