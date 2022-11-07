Newcastle United scorer admits ‘much better situation’ with classy Callum Wilson message

Wood replaced Callum Wilson at half-time and quickly made it 2-0 to Newcastle, who ended up winning the match 4-1 at St Mary’s. It was the 30-year-old’s second league goal for the club from open play, the other also coming at Southampton in a 2-1 win last season.

Sunday’s win saw Newcastle move up to third in the Premier League table as Eddie Howe’s side stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches.

“It's nice, nice to continue the run, get the win and continue the progress that the team is making,” Wood said following the win.

Chris Wood of Newcastle United celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's second goalduring the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

"When we play games like today and we're not as good as we normally are, we're a little bit off par, grinding out games is what we need to do. It's nice that we can grind out a game but be clinical enough to put two or three more goals away in the second half.”

After Miguel Almiron gave United the lead in the first half, Wood doubled their advantage with a neat turning finish into the bottom right corner of the goal. Joe Willock and Bruno Guimaraes also found the same corner in the match as Newcastle secured another convincing win.

“It's nice that all three goals in the second half were in that bottom right corner,” Wood smiled. “It was lovely, Murph [Jacob Murphy] was just direct as he always is, he's fantastic at that. The ball popped out and I was lucky I could swivel and put it in the bottom corner which is nice.”

With the exception of a start against Wolverhampton Wanderers in August, Wood has been limited to brief substitute appearances in the league so far this season. But he welcomed being given a 45 minute run-out.

“It's a much better situation to be in for myself obviously,” he admitted. “I would never want anything to happen to anybody but it's nice to play more of a chunky game than I've been used to.