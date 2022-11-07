£25m Newcastle United man praises ‘brilliant’ team-mate for what he did to help him at Southampton
Joe Willock scored his first goal of the season as Newcastle United beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
After Miguel Almiron and Chris Wood put Newcastle 2-0 up, Willock made it three after receiving a Kieran Trippier ball forward and stroking it into the bottom right corner of the goal.
Romain Perraud pulled back a consolation for The Saints before Bruno Guimaraes wrapped up the convincing win for Eddie Howe’s side with a fine finish from 25-yards.
Following the match, Willock told The Gazette: “It was a good win, it shows how far we've come you know the way we dug deep to come away with the win.
"I'm happy obviously to score and help the team. It was a brilliant ball from Tripps and a good finish.”
Willock’s strike was his 11th for Newcastle since first arriving at the club in early 2021, but he is still yet to score in front of a full St James’s Park.
The former Arsenal youngster scored seven goals in seven games during the back-end of the Covid-hit 2020-21 season and his three goals since have all been away from home.
“I'm itching to score at St James's Park now, I feel like it's coming and hopefully next week,” he added.
Next up for Newcastle is a Carabao Cup third round match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night before they host Chelsea at St James's Park next weekend in what will be their final match ahead of the World Cup break.