Former Newcastle United and England midfielder Scott Parker has been linked with a shock Premier League managerial role.

The links have surfaced just days after Parker secured a Premier League return with Burnley in his first season in charge of the club.

Parker also helped AFC Bournemouth get promoted back to the Premier League but was sacked less than a month into the 2022-23 season.

After a stint at Club Brugge in Belgium, Parker returned to England to manage Burnley and has overseen a remarkable season for The Clarets. Promotion back to the Premier League was secured with two games to spare with Burnley losing just two games and conceding only 15 goals in 44 league games this season.

Scott Parker linked with ‘big six’ Premier League job

Parker, who made 73 appearances for Newcastle between 2005 and 2007, has been linked with a return to another of his former clubs.

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham Hotspur are considering Parker as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou. It’s been a disappointing season for Spurs in the Premier League as they sit 16th in the table with five games remaining.

But having reached the Europa League semi-final, Postecoglou’s side still have a chance to secure a trophy and Champions League qualification as a result. They will have to beat Bodo/Glimt in the semi-final and either Manchester United or Athletic Club in the final.

Regardless of Spurs’ results in Europe, Postecoglou has been tipped to leave the club, who are on course for one of their lowest ever Premier League finishes. The Australian has been in charge of Spurs since 2023 and led the club to a fifth place finish last season.

Parker made 63 appearances for Spurs over two seasons between 2011 and 2013 before moving on to Fulham, where he later started his managerial career.

Former Spurs midfielder and talkSPORT host Jamie O’Hara backed his former Fulham team-mate to replace Postecoglou.

“He’s been there, they know him, he’s produced a coach there and done a really good job as a player,” he said.

“I think I’d like Scott Parker at Tottenham, I think there’s something about him. I’ve worked with Scott, I’ve been in the dressing room with him and he is top drawer, he is a top bloke.

“His speeches are great, he was a brilliant captain, I’ve seen him as a Burnley manager and I like what he’s about.

“His football I like, his identity I like, is it a step too far? Maybe it’s early doors, maybe it’s early, but maybe he needs the platform at a club like Tottenham.”

Tottenham Hotspur managerial candidates

With Postecoglou’s future uncertain, Parker isn’t the only manager being linked with the Spurs job.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is reportedly on Daniel Levy’s radar after leading The Cherries to consecutive best Premier League seasons. Fulham’s Marco Silva, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna have also been linked.

But Postecoglou could be the first Spurs manager to win a major trophy since Juande Ramos in 2008. Since then, the likes of Harry Redknapp, Andre Villas-Boas, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte have all had stints at the club without any silverware.