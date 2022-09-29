Newcastle United ‘scout’ Celtic ace as Brighton join Arsenal and Toon ‘in race’ for £36million Juventus midfielder

Here, we take a look at all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Magpies ‘scout’ Celtic star

Newcastle United were among a reported number of 39 clubs to scout Denmark Under-21’s clash with Croatia this week, with their reported target being Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Riley only joined Celtic in January after making a £1.5million move from MK Dons but has impressed under Ange Postecoglou with five assists already to his name this season.

Scouts from Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Arsenal were also reportedly in attendance for the game that saw the 21-year-old net for his side.

O’Riley has previously spoken about interest from Newcastle, saying: “I know Leicester showed a lot of interest in me. I think Newcastle were there too.

“I didn’t think about it because nobody from Celtic told me Newcastle had made an offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley (Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images)

"It wasn’t like that, so there wasn’t much to think about.”

Locatelli interest

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to reports from Italian outlet CMW, Brighton are set to battle Newcastle United and Arsenal over the signing of Juventus and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Locatelli, who is currently on-loan at the Old Lady from Sassuolo, starred for Italy at last season’s European Championships and new Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly eyeing a reunion with one of his former players.

Before Locatelli’s move to Juventus, Arsenal were keen on bringing him to north London, although the 24-year-old opted to stay in Italy despite being offered more money by the Gunners.

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the midfielder who has been valued at £36million by Juventus who, although only have Locatelli on a temporary basis at this moment, have an obligation to buy the midfielder from Sassuolo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham ‘eye’ De Vrij

Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij could be on the move to the Premier League in January with a clutch of teams reportedly interested in his signature.