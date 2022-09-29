Is Fulham v Newcastle United on TV? Streaming details, team news and travel updates following planned rail-strikes

Newcastle United face Fulham at Craven Cottage this weekend (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Magpies are without a league win since their opening day triumph over Nottingham Forest but face a Fulham side this weekend at a venue they have good recent memories of.

Newcastle have won on both of their previous visits to Craven Cottage by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0, although both of those games came in end of season ‘dead rubbers’.

Fulham, under Marco Silva, currently sit in 6th place having taken 11 points from 7 games and have only been beaten by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the Premier League match between Fulham and Newcastle United:

When is Fulham v Newcastle United?

The Premier League clash between Fulham and Newcastle United takes place on Saturday October 1. Kick-off at Craven Cottage is at 3pm.

Is Fulham v Newcastle United on TV?

Advertisement Hide Ad

No, the game between the Cottagers and the Magpies will not be broadcast on TV in the UK.

Streams of this game are also not available due to the Saturday afternoon football ‘blackout’ rule.

How can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full radio commentary of the game from Craven Cottage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest updates, news and reaction from London, courtesy of our writers Dom Scurr and Miles Starforth.

How will rail strikes affect the journey?

LNER have advised customers to avoid travelling to stations north of York with no trains running in either direction on Saturday.

Naturally, this will have a major impact on Newcastle supporters travelling to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers have been advised that they can travel on different days with a valid ticket or can apply for a refund.

What’s the latest team news?

Newcastle suffered a mini injury ‘crisis’ during the international break with updates on Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Chris Wood all awaited.

Some good news for the Magpies is that Callum Wilson is expected to be back and available for selection at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad