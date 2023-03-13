News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United ‘scout’ Sheffield United star as Paul Heckingbottom makes future statement

Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye has reportedly been scouted by Newcastle United over a potential move to the north east in the summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT- 2 min read

Ndiaye has 12 goals and eight assists in all competitions for the Blades this season and has played an integral part in their push for automatic promotion from the Championship. Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old’s form has caught the attention of numerous Premier League sides with West Ham, Newcastle and Everton all linked with a move for the striker.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi's six-word Newcastle United reaction to Wolves win after Jamie...
What’s the latest on transfer ‘interest’ in Ndiaye?

According to the Sun, Newcastle have sent scouts to watch Ndiaye over recent weeks, with the Hammers and Toffees also monitoring the striker. Everton, who were keen on signing the Senegal international in January, have been viewed as early favourites to sign Ndiaye.

Ndiaye came through the youth set-up at Bramall Lane but has entered the final 18-months of his deal at the club. Sheffield United’s current position in the Championship suggests they are on course for a return to the top-flight, however, a slip-up in the league and failure to secure promotion could spell the end of Ndiaye’s time at the club.

What type of player is Ndiaye?

Ndiaye can play either through the middle as a focal point of the attack, or as someone who can drop into a no.10 role and link up play. He can also operate as a winger with his versatility at being able to play across the front-line making him an attractive option for potential suitors.

Sheffield United striker Iliman Ndiaye (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
What has Paul Heckingbottom said about interest in Ndiaye?

Heckingbottom was asked about Ndiaye’s future back in January after reports that Everton had submitted a £20million bid for the striker. Those reports were quashed by Heckingbottom who revealed his determination to keep hold of both Ndiaye and Sander Berge - with the latter also linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Heckingbottom said: “I think there’s been interest. And there always is. You start to hear it before windows and things like that, but there’s been no bids.

“All I can do is stress the same things. With the position we’ve got ourselves in, I don’t want anyone to leave. The landscape’s changed with where we are and what we’ve got.”

