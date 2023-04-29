It’s another massive weekend of Premier League action at both ends of the table with the title, top four and relegation battle all still in the balance going into the final rounds of fixtures.

Newcastle United can take another huge step towards securing Champions League football next season by beating bottom side Southampton tomorrow, a result that could also all but condemn the Saints to the EFL Championship next season. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning and the summer window fast approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are once again being linked with a young right back, who they were previously credited with an interest in, but so are league rivals Arsenal and Aston Villa. Elsewhere, United are also said to have been told that a promising Rangers teenager who they are reportedly interested in signing is ‘not for sale’. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Saturday, April 29:

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa scout defender

Per a report from 90min, Arsenal are still interested in Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda and were among the Premier League sides in attendance for Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Valencia. The other clubs who reportedly had representatives at the match to watch the defender were Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

It is claimed that the Gunners were keen to get a deal done for the 18-year old, who reportedly has a release clause worth €30 million in his Valladolid contract, in January and are retaining that interest going into the summer. Newcastle were also heavily linked with Fresneda earlier this year before completing a deal for fellow young right back Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United told that Rangers starlet is ‘not for sale’

Newcastle United have been told that transfer target Calum Adamson is not for sale, according to The Mirror. It is reported that the Rangers youngster is on the Magpies’ radar going into the summer window.