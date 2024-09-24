Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are reportedly tracking 18-year-old Norway international Sindre Walle Egeli from FC Nordsjaelland.

The teenage forward made his senior international debut for Norway earlier this month and has been compared to his fellow countryman Erling Haaland. Both players are physical, left-footed attackers though Egeli more regularly plays as an inverted winger as opposed to a traditional striker.

The 18-year-old scored 32 goals in 35 games for Norway at youth level, surpassing Haaland’s record of 30 goals in 46 matches. Egeli joined Nordsjaelland from Norwegian club Sandefjord last summer.

After scoring 14 goals in 12 matches in the Danish Under-19s League last season, he has broken into the Nordsjaelland first team and scored four goals in his first nine league appearances so far this campaign.

According to Mail Online, Newcastle are tracking the forward’s progress but would be required to pay a fee of around £21million in order to tempt Nordsjaelland to accept. Newcastle will be looking to strengthen their attacking options and invest in youth players with high potential as the club looks to combat pressures brought about by Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Last summer, Newcastle scouted Denmark and signed Yankuba Minteh from Odense for around £6million before selling the teenager for a significant profit to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million earlier this year. The sale, along with the £35million agreement with Nottingham Forest for Elliot Anderson, helped The Magpies comply with PSR and ultimately avoid a points deduction for the 2024-25 campaign.

Newcastle signed 21-year-old Danish forward Will Osula from Sheffield United over the summer in a deal totalling £15million. Club record signing Alexander Isak remains first choice striker at the club while Callum Wilson is currently injured and out of contract at the end of the season.