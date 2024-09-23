Fresh stadium footage emerges after major Newcastle United decision made by EFL

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup third round trip to AFC Wimbledon has been postponed - and it’s easy to see why.

Newcastle were due to visit Plough Lane on Tuesday evening to face the League Two club. But Eddie Howe’s pre-match press conference on Monday morning was cancelled once it emerged that the pitch would be unplayable for the match.

Newcastle and Wimbledon will enter the Carabao Cup fourth round draw that will take place after Liverpool’s match against West Ham United on Wednesday evening. But their tie will still need to be decided before the fourth round fixtures commence on the week of October 28.

Shields Gazette

EFL rules state clubs must fulfil the fixture at the earliest possible opportunity and if a club are unable to do so the opposing club would receive a bye to the next round. The fixture may be rearranged at a neutral venue should Wimbledon be unable to get the pitch at Plough Lane playable.

Fresh footage emerging following the postponement of the match shows a sunken corner of the pitch at Plough Lane with turf ripped up and sand exposed. The area around the ground is also flooded.

Alternative venues will be looked at in the meantime with a neutral location the priority should Plough Lane be unavailable in the coming weeks. Moving the match to take place at St James’ Park also hasn’t been ruled out though time is of the essence for both clubs with Wimbledon’s next two league matches also in doubt as they take place at home.

The October international break is also coming up for Newcastle which gives an even smaller timeframe for the fixture to be appropriately fulfilled.