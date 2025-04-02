Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United forward Sean Neave continued his fine form at academy level after lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium.

Although Neave is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle’s first-team, he was part of the matchday squad for the club’s historic 2-1 Carabao Cup win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium last month. The 17-year-old is part of an exclusive club of having more major trophy medals for Newcastle than he does appearances.

But his inclusion in the squad and the subsequent celebrations in the city centre and Newcastle’s Town Moor on Saturday have been a reward for his fine form at academy level.

After a jubilant two weeks, Neave returned to action with Newcastle Under-21s at Nottingham Forest on Monday evening. Despite being limited to 45 minutes, Neave grabbed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win for Diarmuid O'Carroll’s side with Johnny Emerson and Garang Kuol also finding the net.

Neave’s strike showed great composure after Emerson won the ball back in a dangerous area as the young forward drove into the box before dinking the ball over the Forest goalkeeper. It was his fourth goal in as many Premier League 2 matches for The Young Magpies - in that time, he has also contributed with two assists.

Sean Neave returns to Newcastle United first-team training

Although he played on Monday night for Newcastle Under-21s, Neave was back in first-team training with Eddie Howe’s squad on Tuesday in preparation for Wednesday night’s match against Brentford in the Premier League.

It will be Newcastle’s first competitive game since the Carabao Cup win with Neave aiming to keep his place in the squad. With Anthony Gordon still ruled out due to suspension and no other players expected to return from injury, Neave is expected to keep his place on the bench as he eyes first-team minutes before the end of the campaign.

Who is Sean Neave?

The Geordie striker hails from Winlaton and joined Newcastle from Wallsend Boys Club as a youngster. He went on to sign his first professional contract at his boyhood club shortly after his 17th birthday last May.

He has already been capped for England at Under-17s and Under-18s level.

After impressing at academy level, Neave was drafted into Howe’s first-team squad at Birmingham City in the FA Cup in Gordon’s absence - being handed the No. 78 shirt. The 6ft 1in forward is primarily used as a striker but is also capable of playing out wide.

Sean Neave reacts to Newcastle United contract

Speaking after signing his first professional deal last year, Neave told the club website: "Ever since I was young, it's been my dream to play for Newcastle United so to sign a professional deal here is surreal.

"I was really pleased to make my debut for the under-21s as it means next year, I can push on and try to make a few more appearances and hopefully score a few goals. Making my international debut was a really proud moment for me and my family.

“Playing for your country is one of the biggest things in football and I'm hoping that, next season, I can gain more appearances for England. I'm more than happy about my goals this season at under-18 level and I was really pleased to be the top goalscorer at the club. I'm hoping I can push on, score a few more next season and be up there with the top goalscorers in the league."