Newcastle United are back for pre-season training with an additional game set to be added to their friendly schedule.

Newcastle will open pre-season with a trip to Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off). The Magpies will also face Arsenal, K-League XI and Tottenham Hotspur as part of a pre-season tour in Singapore and South Korea.

Upon returning to Tyneside, Eddie Howe’s side will face Espanyol and Atletico Madrid as part of the Sela Cup weekend on August 8 and August 9, respectively.

Newcastle’s Premier League season gets underway on August 16 at Aston Villa (12:30pm kick-off).

But Newcastle could still play an additional friendly match, most likely behind closed doors, between now at the start of the season. Training ground friendlies often take place in July while Newcastle have also planned a training camp in Europe this month that is yet to be officially announced by the club.

Newcastle United set to return to Austria in pre-season

Following Newcastle’s match at Celtic, the squad will travel to Austria for a five-day training camp before heading to Singapore.

The Magpies’ training camp will be located in the Alpine village of Seefeld in Tyrol. The village, based less than 80 miles from Munich in Germany, has previously been used as a training base by international teams as well as Manchester City and Liverpool at club level.

It will be Newcastle’s second visit to Austria under Eddie Howe in pre-season. The Magpies squad visited Saalfelden and played two friendly matches in the summer of 2022 before going on to finish fourth in the Premier League the following season.

NUFC friendly match teased

The trip has not been announced by Newcastle, but the Seefeld official website has confirmed the trip, teasing the possibility of a friendly match.

A statement on the Seefeld website read: “The English football club Newcastle United will hold its training camp this year in Seefeld, where the impressive altitude and excellent infrastructure provide optimal conditions for training.

“For over 25 years, the Seefeld region has welcomed international top teams, offering them an ideal platform to prepare for the upcoming challenges. Newcastle United has firmly established itself in the Premier League and won its first title in the 2024/25 season by defeating Liverpool FC 2-1 in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

“With a talented mix of experienced players and rising talents, the team approaches the new season of the Premier League filled with motivation and looks forward to intense training sessions in Seefeld. Public training sessions and friendly matches will be announced in due time.”

Any Newcastle friendlies will likely take place behind closed doors, similar to the match against SpVgg Unterhaching at Adidas Headquarters last summer.

Newcastle United pre-season key dates in full

July 7 - Players return for pre-season training at Darsley Park

July 19 - Celtic (A)

July 20 to July 24 - Austria training camp

July 27 - Arsenal in Singapore

July 30 - K-League XI in Suwon

August 3 - Spurs in Seoul

August 8 - Espanyol at St James’ Park

August 9 - Atletico Madrid at St James’ Park

Tickets available at book.newcastleunited.com/