Newcastle United secure first major January deal as former Liverpool player signs

Sky Germany have reported that the 29-year-old goalkeeper has extended his stay at Newcastle for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign as he awaits his competitive debut. Karius joined The Magpies on a short-term deal as cover for Karl Darlow following an injury picked up in September.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper’s deal was set to expire this month but now he is set to stay. It is the first major deal Newcastle have completed in a quiet January window so far.

Loris Karius of Newcastle United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Darlow will be allowed to leave on loan later in the month.