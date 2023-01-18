Newcastle United secure first major January deal as former Liverpool player signs
Newcastle United have reportedly agreed terms with Loris Karius to stay at the club until the end of the season.
Sky Germany have reported that the 29-year-old goalkeeper has extended his stay at Newcastle for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign as he awaits his competitive debut. Karius joined The Magpies on a short-term deal as cover for Karl Darlow following an injury picked up in September.
The former Liverpool goalkeeper’s deal was set to expire this month but now he is set to stay. It is the first major deal Newcastle have completed in a quiet January window so far.
Meanwhile, Darlow will be allowed to leave on loan later in the month.
Newcastle currently have five senior goalkeepers at Newcastle after Martin Dubravka requested to return from his loan at Manchester United in January. Karius is yet to feature in a competitive game for The Magpies with his only outing coming against Al Hilal during the trip to Saudi Arabia.