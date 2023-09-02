Newcastle United see last minute bid ‘rejected’ by player as Eddie Howe hits back at ‘group of death’ claims
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United the day after deadline day.
Newcastle United can now fully focus on the task ahead with deadline day and the transfer window all wrapped up for another few months.
The Magpies made a number of big money additions to their squad, with Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes among those snapped up, while Allan Saint-Maximin and others were offloaded. Deadline day came and went without much stress for Newcastle, who had already wrapped up much of their business early on.
Here we round up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park as Newcastle return to Premier League action.
Lloris rejects move
Newcastle are said to have made an approach for Tottenham’s veteran goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on deadline day.
The Times say the Magpies made a move for the Frenchman but were rejected by the player. Lloris is now number two at Tottenham behind Guglielmo Vicario, but he would have also been number two at Newcastle, behind Nick Pope, albeit he may have had a chance of playing Champions League football.
Instead, he has reportedly decided to stay with Tottenham, where he has a contract until next summer. The report claims there would have been no fee involved in any transfer, but Spurs may have been happy to get Lloris’ wage of the books.
Howe on UCL draw
Eddie Howe has hit back at suggestions his side are doomed in the Champions League group stage after being drawn into the “group of death” alongside PSG, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.
Asked if his side will believe they can progress, Howe said: “You have to believe that, yes. I’m not necessarily sure that should be the expectation, but I think we can.
“I’ll let other people talk about what can and can’t happen. All I’m really focused on is what we can do internally, and that’s be our best.”