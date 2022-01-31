Defender Dan Burn has agreed terms to join from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13million and is at Newcastle’s training ground to complete his medical.

Matt Targett is also set to join on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season after completing a medical on Tyneside today.

Those are the two signings effectively completed by Newcastle so far but the club are understood to be looking to bring in a third player.

That looked to be Reims striker Hugo Ekitike for a £25million plus add-ons fee but the 19-year-old has reportedly decided to stay in France, according to L’Equipe.

But as one door closes, another door opens or reopens in this case as Newcastle remain in the hunt to sign Jesse Lingard on loan from Manchester United. The Gazette understands the two clubs remain in dialogue regarding a deal until the end of the season.

The Magpies initially distanced themselves from a move for the 29-year-old after The Red Devils demanded a £12million add-on should Lingard help keep Newcastle in the Premier League.

Lingard is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is also attracting interest from West Ham United – the club he scored nine goals in 16 Premier League matches for while on loan last season.

The player is understood to be desperate to leave Manchester United given his lack of first team opportunities and new terms could still be agreed with Newcastle regarding a loan fee before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

