The club has advertised for a lead coach to supervise the Under-18 squad, which was coached by Peter Ramage last season.

United’s job advert states: “We are looking for someone with strong experience of developing young players, creating a best-in-class environment and has a passion for nurturing, encouraging and developing talent within this age group.”

Applicants must gave a UEFA A Licence, and possess, or be working towards, an FA Advanced Youth Award. The club promises a “competitive salary and an employee bonus scheme”.

Newcastle United are making new appointments.

The club is also looking for a goalkeeping coach to work at its academy.

Former Newcastle defender Ramage – who returned to the club two years ago to take up a role with the Under-23 squad after a spell on as assistant coach at USL Championship club Phoenix Rising – is now United’s assistant player loan co-ordinator, according to his Twitter bio.

Co-owner Amanda Staveley pledged to invest in the academy, which is headed up by former Newcastle goalkeeper Steve Harper, following last year’s takeover.

Head coach Eddie Howe is also keen to see the youth set-up developed over the coming seasons. Speaking last season, Howe said: “We’ll be endeavouring to improve the academy. That is the longer-term focus of the club, definitely at board level. We know it is an area we need to look into very quickly. And invest money into it – I think that (investment) has been a core problem.”

