Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron is expected to travel with the squad to Southampton on Saturday despite being set to leave the club.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almiron is close to joining Atlanta United for £10million and several sources have claimed that a deal was expected to be completed this week. But as things stand, the Paraguayan remains a Newcastle player and has trained fully in preparation for the trip to Southampton.

While head coach Eddie Howe admitted there was ‘a chance’ Almiron could leave the club before the end of the window - he remains part of his plans until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Miggy's head has been very, very solidly here,” Howe said when asked for an update on Almiron’s situation. “He's been brilliant in training this week. I've seen not one moment where I thought, ‘Oh, I need to address this or speak to him or have a deeper conversation’.

“I think we're both aware of the situation. Yes, there is interest in him from other clubs. There is, potentially, a chance he could leave before the window, but until that moment and if that moment never arrives, he's still a valuable member of the squad.

“We love him to bits. He's got a great energy and character that's never changed for a second. He's been the ultimate professional and let's see what happens.”

Almiron has scored 30 goals in 222 games to Newcastle over a six-year spell at St James’ Park. He was an unused substitute last time out in the 4-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth in what was expected to be his ‘farewell appearance’ at St James’ Park.