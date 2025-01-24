Newcastle United set to complete major January transfer as 'valuable' 30-goal winger seen at training ground
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Almiron is close to joining Atlanta United for £10million and several sources have claimed that a deal was expected to be completed this week. But as things stand, the Paraguayan remains a Newcastle player and has trained fully in preparation for the trip to Southampton.
While head coach Eddie Howe admitted there was ‘a chance’ Almiron could leave the club before the end of the window - he remains part of his plans until further notice.
“I think Miggy's head has been very, very solidly here,” Howe said when asked for an update on Almiron’s situation. “He's been brilliant in training this week. I've seen not one moment where I thought, ‘Oh, I need to address this or speak to him or have a deeper conversation’.
“I think we're both aware of the situation. Yes, there is interest in him from other clubs. There is, potentially, a chance he could leave before the window, but until that moment and if that moment never arrives, he's still a valuable member of the squad.
“We love him to bits. He's got a great energy and character that's never changed for a second. He's been the ultimate professional and let's see what happens.”
Almiron has scored 30 goals in 222 games to Newcastle over a six-year spell at St James’ Park. He was an unused substitute last time out in the 4-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth in what was expected to be his ‘farewell appearance’ at St James’ Park.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.