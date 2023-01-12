Newcastle United set to confirm deal with first January signing who could make debut this week
Newcastle United are set to agree a loan transfer that will see new arrival Garang Kuol join Scottish Premiership side Heart of Midlothian until the end of the season.
Kuol arrived at Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners at the start of the month and is the club’s only January signing so far. The 18-year-old forward will now be quickly loaned out in order to get experience.
The Australian spent time in Edinburgh last week for talks with Hearts now winning the race for his signature despite stiff competition. Championship side Reading were one of several clubs also understood to be interested in the teenager.
Hearts host St Mirren at Tynecastle on Friday night (7:45pm kick-off) with manager Robbie Neilson hopeful of registering Kuol in time to be eligible to make his debut.
"We're just on the paperwork at the moment to try and get it done," said the Hearts boss. "I've no idea if it will be done by Friday. It would be great if we could but we'll just need to wait and see.”
Should Kuol not be registered in time to feature on Friday, he will have to wait until Wednesday, January 18 when Hearts host Aberdeen. The Jam Tarts currently sit third in the Scottish top flight behind Celtic and Rangers respectively.
Kuol made two appearances for Australia in the World Cup in Qatar as he came off the bench in the defeats to France and Argentina. He registered two goals and three assists in just eight A-League appearances this season, with six of those coming off the bench.