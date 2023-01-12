Kuol arrived at Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners at the start of the month and is the club’s only January signing so far. The 18-year-old forward will now be quickly loaned out in order to get experience.

The Australian spent time in Edinburgh last week for talks with Hearts now winning the race for his signature despite stiff competition. Championship side Reading were one of several clubs also understood to be interested in the teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts host St Mirren at Tynecastle on Friday night (7:45pm kick-off) with manager Robbie Neilson hopeful of registering Kuol in time to be eligible to make his debut.

Garang Kuol of the Mariners with the ball during the round one A-League Men's match between Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets at Central Coast Stadium, on December 21, 2022, in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images)

"We're just on the paperwork at the moment to try and get it done," said the Hearts boss. "I've no idea if it will be done by Friday. It would be great if we could but we'll just need to wait and see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Kuol not be registered in time to feature on Friday, he will have to wait until Wednesday, January 18 when Hearts host Aberdeen. The Jam Tarts currently sit third in the Scottish top flight behind Celtic and Rangers respectively.