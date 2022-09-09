The 29-year-old has agreed an initial short-term deal until January 2023.

Karius was a free agent after leaving Liverpool over the summer and is set to be confirmed as a late addition to Newcastle’s squad after Karl Darlow suffered an ankle injury in training this week.

Newcastle already signed one goalkeeper over the summer with Nick Pope arriving from Burnley for £10million. The England international has been quick to impress on Tyneside with his performances being acknowledged with the club’s FUN88 player of the month award as well as a Premier League player of the month nomination.

Loris Karius of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on May 20, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

But The Magpies’ cover for Pope took a hit as Martin Dubravka left on deadline day to join Manchester United on loan, just days before Darlow was hit by his untimely injury.

Dubravka can’t be recalled from his loan until January, leaving only Pope and 30-year-old Mark Gillespie as the club’s only two available senior goalkeepers.

Acting quickly, Newcastle were able to agree a deal to bring Karius to the club as a free agent. The German shot-stopper had a medical at the club on Thursday but the deal is yet to be officially announced.

The Magpies also reportedly approached former Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster, but the 39-year-old turned down the offer.

Karius’ arrival was expected to be confirmed ahead of the weekend as he could have been named on the bench for Newcastle at West Ham United on Sunday – but the match has been postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Newcastle had to submit their 25-man squad to the Premier League on Thursday, one week after the summer transfer deadline.

In order to be eligible to play in the Premier League this season, Karius must have been signed and named in Newcastle’s submitted 25-man squad, which is yet to be announced.

His expected arrival means head coach Eddie Howe would have to omit two senior players from his squad. Emil Krafth is set to be one as he faces at least six-months on the sidelines with an ACL injury.