Newcastle United set to confirm three deadline day loans involving Manchester United and La Liga side
Newcastle United are set to loan out three first team squad players this deadline day.
Martin Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United is on course to be completed while Matty Longstaff is poised for a League One loan move to Barnsley, according to various sources.
Federico Fernandez is also reportedly set to leave the club on loan today with a move to La Liga side Elche mentioned by The Telegraph.
The 33-year-old Argentine has not started a match for Newcastle since Eddie Howe took charge as head coach last November. Fernandez has also been nursing various injury issues over the past 12 months though Howe has described him as the ‘ultimate professional’.
Newcastle also need to trim their squad ahead of confirming their 25 man list for the 2022-23 Premier League season. The loan exits free up space for a potential deadline day incoming before the 11pm deadline.
While Howe is happy with the business done so far, he hasn’t ruled out a potential loan addition.