Newcastle United are now putting the final touches on their preparations for this weekend’s Carabao Cup final.

The Magpies have the chance to end their decades-long trophy drought, but they face a big challenge against a Manchester United side in sizzling form. Eddie Howe is going to have to put together a masterplan this week, and there is also the added challenge of heading into the game without starting goalkeeper Nick Pope, who is suspended following a red card last weekend.

As the build-up to the clash continues, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James’ Park.

Karius prediction

Chris Sutton is predicting a big performance for Newcastle’s back-up goalkeeper Loris Karius this weekend.

“Whether we like it or not, we all remember Karius for what happened in the 2018 Champions League final,” he told BBC Sport. “I really felt for him then, but this is his chance for redemption. For him to win at Wembley, and be the hero too, would be a fairytale because it is so unlikely – but you know what, let’s go for the fairytale.

“I think this game will go the distance and Karius will make the difference, right at the very end.”

Bensebaini blow

Newcastle look set to miss out on Borussia Monchengladbach star Ramy Bensebaini, with a European giant said to be closing in.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted: “After Kamada deal, Borussia Dortmund plan includes to sign Ramy Bensebaini as free agent. He’s been a top target for long time as new left back. Nothing is signed yet but BVB will push again to anticipate many clubs keen to sign Bensebaini after Kamada on a free.”