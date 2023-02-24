Newcastle United injury update on four players ahead of Carabao Cup final as Bruno Guimaraes returns

Howe’s side take on Manchester United – who have an injury concern over striker Marcus Rashford – at Wembley on Sunday looking to end the club’s 54-year wait for a major trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Newcastle's head coach – who has told winger Ryan Fraser to train with the club’s Under-21 squad ahead of the final – has been assessing Joelinton and Kieran Trippier this week after the pair were taken off in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Howe – who will welcome midfielder Bruno Guimaraes back from a three-game suspension – also hopes to have Joe Willock and Matt Targett available for the game.

Joe Willock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willock suffered a hamstring injury in the club’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium earlier this month, and Howe says the midfielder is “touch and go” for the final.

"Joe Willock will probably be touch and go during the week,” said Howe. “He’s improved, (it will) probably be a late decision on him.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe during the Liverpool game.

Joelinton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joelinton was forced off with an unspecified injury against Liverpool after receiving treatment on the pitch. The midfielder’s withdrawal was more precautionary, and Howe is hopeful on his availability for the final.

"We think Joelinton’s OK from the weekend,” said Howe. “I say ‘we think’, because there's still a long time to go before the game.”

Matt Targett

Left-back Targett, sidelined since Christmas with a heel injury, returned to training last week to put himself in contention to be involved at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Certainly, Matt Targett’s improved a lot,” said Howe. “He had a game (for the Under-21s) at the weekend. We thought it was wise to leave him out of the game, and really pleased with his fitness. I was really pleased with what he did, so I’d say yeah, he’ll be available for selection.”

Kieran Trippier

Trippier was also taken off as a “precaution” against Liverpool. Speaking after the game, Howe said: “I think he’s OK. It was more precautionary, just to make sure we didn’t lose anybody for next week.”