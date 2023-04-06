Newcastle United set to profit from failings at Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool

Yet, almost 20 years later, here we are.

Only once in that time did the club come close to finishing in the top four (United finished fifth in the 2011/12 season under Alan Pardew) – until now.

There were more chants about Europe from jubilant fans last night before, during and after a memorable win over West Ham United.

The club is third in the Premier League, and three points above Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand, with 10 matches left to play – and even bookmakers are thinking the previously unthinkable.

Newcastle, relegation contenders last season, are odds-on to return to the money-spinning Champions League following four successive victories.

Eddie Howe felt that his team wasn’t at its best at the London Stadium, yet they still beat David Moyes’ side 5-1. The stadium was all but empty by the time Joelinton netted a fifth goal in the 90th minute.

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring his second goal against West Ham United.

You wouldn’t bet against this team maintaining its position between now and the end of the campaign.

In a relatively short space of time, Howe – who inherited a side in November 2021 which was winless and 19th in the table – has moulded and shaped a fiercely-competitive, highly-organised and high-pressing team which almost always plays on the front foot.

Howe, of course, still won’t talk about a return to Europe, though he conceded that the team had “strengthened” its position in his post-match press conference at the London Stadium.

“Every positive result strengthens our position, but we’ve got huge games to come and a lot of points to play for,” said United’s head coach. “Nothing’s going to be decided short-term, but these are important wins.”

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

It was a hugely-important important win. It came on the same night that fourth-placed Manchester United beat Saturday’s opponents Brentford at home.

Certainly, Newcastle have nothing to fear from the teams around them.

Yes, leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City are a level above them, and uncatchable, but United have taken points off both teams this season, and Mikel Arteta’s side – who left Tyneside with bruised limbs and egos last term – won’t be relishing their May 7 visit to St James’ Park.

Liverpool and Chelsea, normally such formidable opposition, are not even in the Champions League conversation, while fifth-placed Tottenham are in a mess following the dismissal of Antonio Conte.

Conte was appointed a few days before Howe – and he took on a very different job. At the time, it would have been inconceivable that, 17 months later, Newcastle would be out-performing Tottenham.

Last summer, Howe was curious as to the expectations on Tyneside as the dust settled on an 11th-placed finish.

It was my view that the club should be pushing for sixth or seventh place given their form in the second half of the 2021/22 season. Of course, if you can overachieve while others underachieve, even better – and that’s what has happened.

The players, having put the work in so far this season, couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity.

