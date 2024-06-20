Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are looking to sell players by the end of the month as the club looks to comply with Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Claims that Newcastle would be under pressure to sell a ‘key player’ such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak before June 30 are understood to be wide of the mark. But the club will have to raise funds through player sales this month in order to satisfy PSR.

Significant commercial deals with Adidas and Sela as well as competing in the 2023-24 Champions League boosted Newcastle’s revenue by around £73million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet it is understood that Newcastle will still have to sell players having spent around £400million on players over the last three seasons while only recouping around £40million in player sales over the same period.

Last month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “There'll have to be movement out. But I think there's no specific bracket or brand or type of player, however, you want to look at it, that's assigned to that.”

Which players could leave Newcastle United this month?

Players such as Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron have been heavily linked with moves to Saudi Arabia but this won’t help Newcastle in raising funds before the June 30 deadline. This is because the Saudi transfer window does not open until July 17 and the Newcastle duo are currently away representing their countries at Euro 2024 and Copa America.

Martin Dubravka is also facing an uncertain future but it will not be addressed until after his Euro 2024 campaign with Slovakia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Wilson has one year left on his contract at Newcastle and is understood to be open to a new opportunity. Eddie Howe wants to keep hold of the striker and there has been little interest so far this summer despite enquiries from AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in January.

Bruno Guimaraes has a £100million release clause in his contract that is active until the end of the month which, if triggered, would solve any PSR issues facing the club. However, Newcastle do not wish to lose the Brazilian this summer. Ryan Fraser is set to leave the club this summer having agreed terms with Southampton following a loan spell and promotion back to the Premier League. While Newcastle will welcome getting the 30-year-old off the wage bill, any transfer fee is likely to be nominal.

The club are also looking to negotiate a release for Isaac Hayden from his contract which still has two years left to run.

As a result, the answer to Newcastle’s PSR problems could lie in a player who hasn’t even played for the club - Yankuba Minteh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 19-year-old joined Newcastle for under £7million last summer and enjoyed a successful 2023-24 season on loan at Feyenoord. The spell at the Dutch club has seen the teenager’s value rise significantly and he has attracted plenty of transfer interest already this summer.