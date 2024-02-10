Newcastle United set to trigger defender contract clause - official confirmation of 2025 deal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United are set to trigger an option to extend Emil Krafth's contract at the club until the summer of 2025, Eddie Howe has confirmed.
Krafth's current deal at Newcastle was set to expire this summer but now a one-year extension option clause will be triggered to keep the right-back at St James' Park for another season.
When asked about whether Krafth's contract would be extended, Howe said: "That might be the case. I think it is a consolidation of an option, yeah." The 29-year-old has spent the majority of the past two years on the sidelines following a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. Although Krafth has since returned to full fitness, his last Premier League start came in May 2022. Krafth's contract extension comes after Newcastle allowed Javier Manquillo to leave and join Celta Vigo on a free transfer during the winter window. The Swedish international remains Newcastle's third-choice right-back behind Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento but has shown his defensive versatility to play in a number of positions across the back line.
Krafth Newcastle for £5million in 2019 from Amiens and has gone on to make 72 appearances for the club, scoring once. The signings of Trippier and Livramento have impacted Krafth's game-time as well as his long-term injury.
When asked about his future at the club in late 2023, Krafth told FootballSkanalen: “I haven’t reflected on it that much, as my focus has been on coming back and playing football. Then you have to take it as it comes.
“It is clear that you talk a little, but not especially. It’s not something I focus on. I just want to come back and play football.
"What happens, happens and then you have to take it. We are enjoying ourselves very much in Newcastle.
“I haven’t thought about it yet. It depends a bit on what the club wants and signals, but they haven’t signalled anything so far. We’ll see.
"My family and I enjoy Newcastle very well, so we can imagine staying. We would love to stay.”
Krafth is set to travel with the Newcastle squad to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this Saturday (5:30pm kick-off).