‘We knew’ - Borussia Dortmund boss makes ‘deserved’ claim after Champions League win at Newcastle United

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic believed his side ‘deserved’ their 1-0 Champions League win at Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

By Dominic Scurr
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Felix Nmecha scored the only goal of the game as Dortmund claimed their first win of the Champions League group stage while Newcastle suffered their first defeat. It was also The Magpies’ first loss in a European match at St James’ Park since 2003.

The win takes Dortmund above Newcastle in Group F for having a better head-to-head record.

Speaking after the match, Terzic said: “With the first half we deserved to win and the second half we protected the win.

“We knew they were going to press us high. We managed it well in the first half but the second was all about them.

“I wanted the second goal. In the end we found that it was going to be quite difficult to score and then you need to defend and protect.

“When we saw the draw we knew it was going to be a tough fight to the end. Everything is quite open and now it is down to us to continue like this.”

Newcastle travel to Dortmund for the reverse fixture in less than two weeks time on November 7.

“It’s just half time and we face each other again in a couple of weeks,” Terzic added. “We showed a fantastic first half and we fought a lot in the second half.

“At the end we needed to be passionate, we needed some luck and we needed a good goalie and if we have all of that, we’re going to manage to win games.”

