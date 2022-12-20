Newcastle United show ‘serious’ interest in World Cup star as Wolves ‘close in’ on signing of Toon and Leeds United ‘target’
The race to sign PSV winger Cody Gakpo in January is hotting up.
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:
Cody Gakpo links
The January transfer window could be dominated by Cody Gakpo with a host of clubs around Europe interested in signing the winger. After starring in Qatar, Gakpo has earned admirers in England and on the continent with Manchester United one of the favourites to sign him next month.
The Mirror report that Erik Ten Hag could use his previous history as academy manager at PSV to lure Gakpo to Old Trafford, despite ‘serious’ interest from Arsenal, Real Madrid and Newcastle. The report also suggests that the Eredivisie side will look to sell Gakpo in order to help their current financial situation. A move for Gakpo would reportedly cost around £45million.
Newcastle United ‘very interested’ in Barcelona man
According to reports in Sport, as picked up by TEAMtalk, Newcastle remain ‘very interested’ in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in January. Depay looks set to leave the Camp Nou when his contract expires at the end of the season, however, he will be allowed to leave in January if the La Liga club receive an offer of around £10million for the Dutchman.
Depay, who represented the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar, has featured just three times for the Spanish giants this season and has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea also potential destinations for the former Manchester United man.
Matheus Cunha set for Wolves transfer
Atletico Madrid striker Matheus Cunha is set to join Wolves on-loan until the end of the season. Cunha will reportedly join Julen Lopetegui’s side on an initial temporary basis with the price for a permanent transfer set at £40million.
Whether it’s an option or obligation to buy the 23 year old upon the conclusion of his loan move, it appears that Wolves have beaten off a fair bit of interest in order to land the Brazilian. Newcastle United, Leeds United, Liverpool and Chelsea are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for Cunha.