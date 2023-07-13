Midfielder Amber-Keegan Stobbs, named after former Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan, has joined The Lady Magpies from Women’s Championship side Lewes FC Women.

The 30-year-old has previously played for the Reading, Everton, West Ham United, Charlton, Crystal Palace and Watford women’s sides before joining up with Becky Langley’s side who have recently become a full-time outfit.

Following the signing, Newcastle Women head coach Langley told the club website: “Amber is a top professional.

“She is a Southerner with a bubbly and driven personality. Her leadership qualities are second to none, and she’s a massive Geordie fan - hence the Keegan in her name.

“She will give absolutely everything for the black and white shirt.”

Newcastle Women will be playing at St James’ Park once again next month as part of the Sela Cup pre-season preparations with Eddie Howe’s first-team. After the men’s side face Fiorentina on Saturday, August 5, Newcastle Women will face West Bromwich Albion Women (6pm kick-off).

It will be the fourth time the women’s side have played at St James’ Park in just over a year. Over 20,000 fans have attended the matches on each occasion with the 2-1 Women’s FA Cup win over Barnsley in December drawing a crowd of 28,565.

Newcastle Women earned promotion in their first season since officially becoming part of the club once again. Now they’ll be looking to kick-on after becoming a professional outfit.

Newcastle CEO Darren Eales said about the new full-time status of the women’s side: “This is an historic moment for our Newcastle United family, and for the women’s game regionally, nationally and beyond.

“Newcastle United Women is a hugely important part of our vision for the club, and this is the right step at the right time as we strive for sustainable success.

