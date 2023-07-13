Newcastle United St James’ Park upgrade ‘leaked’ following letter to supporters

It’s less than a month before Newcastle kick-off their Premier League season at home to Aston Villa. And in preparation for the upcoming campaign and the return of Champions League football, some changes are taking place at St James’ Park.

A Newcastle fan tweeted an image of a removed area of seats from the Leazes Stand at St James’ Park while on a Stadium Tour.

It was accompanied by the caption: “Seats are being taken out of the St James’ Park and being painted in segments so that we get N U F C inset into the seating plan.”

According to supporter Kristian Barker, this is what they were told by the stadium tour guide.

This change was confirmed by the club in a letter to affected season ticket holders which read: “We can announce that the Leazes Sports Bar will undergo a transformation this summer, with a new facility in its place offering a premium matchday experience.

“Unfortunately, this means your existing seat will need to be relocated for the 2023-24 season onwards, and we would like to speak with you to explore your options together.

“Your eligibility to renew your existing season tickets in a new location is not affected. Please note that your ticket price may be subject to change (an increase or decrease), dependent on the new location selected.”

St James’ Park has undergone several cosmetic changes since the October 2021 takeover led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The Gallowgate windows have been cleaned, Sports Direct advertising has been removed, Alan Shearer’s statue has been moved, Shearer’s Bar has returned and the concourse areas have been visually improved.

The club has also reacquired the Strawberry Place land behind the Gallowgate Stand, renewing hope of a stadium expansion.