Newcastle Women have confirmed that 16 players have been retained for the upcoming campaign while 10 have been released following promotion to the Women’s National League North Premier Division.

A club statement read: “In line with FA regulations, Newcastle United Women can confirm that the club has retained the following 16 players for the 2023/24 season: Katie Barker, Grace Boyes, Daisy Burt, Grace Donnelly, Kacie Elson, Rebecca Ferguson, Georgia Gibson, Cara Milne-Redhead, Erin Nelson, Bianca Owens, Charlotte Potts, Hannah Reid, Keira Skelton, Anna Soulsby, Olivia Watt, Sharna Wilkinson.

“In addition, the following players have not been retained by the club for the 2023/24 season: Freya Bailes, Millie Bell, Ellie Dobson, Beth Guy, Jane Harland, Rachel Lee, Ellen Packham, Charlyann Pizzarello, Lauren Robson, Emma Wallis.”

Lady Magpies manager Becky Langley expressed her gratitude to the players now leaving the club: “I would like to personally thank the players who will be departing at the end of the 22/23 season. They have achieved success, embraced the fans and inspired the next generation. That counts for so much.

“Their support to me on and off the pitch has been immeasurable. It’s hard to beat a team that gives their best and is having fun. That’s what these players instilled whilst living and breathing the club’s values. Some of these players have played for me for over four years. I would more than anything just like to say thank you for the memories.

“There has been laughter, tears of anger, tears of joy and some fantastic moments to celebrate. It has been an absolute rollercoaster but what a ride. I will never ever forget every single player’s contribution this season. These players will always have a special place in my heart and my football career.

“No one can ever take this promotion and moment in history away from the players. We simply would not be in this position without every single one of them. I will cherish the memories and I wouldn’t want to have done it with a different group of girls. I am proud to have managed each of them, it has been a real privilege working with all of them and I wish them all the best of luck for the future.”

Newcastle United Women’s side has developed significantly over the past year or so having played twice at St James’ Park. Last summer, Newcastle Women were brought under the same ownership as the men’s side following a formal restructuring spearheaded by co-owner Amanda Staveley.

Staveley targeted the women’s side as an area to develop following the takeover. And the progress has been significant with the club also re-establishing a women’s development squad in a bid to progress through the divisions.

And it has been so far, so good with promotion being achieved in the first full season under new ownership. Meanwhile the men’s first-team has also progressed significantly having achieved Champions League qualification for the first time in over 20 years.

