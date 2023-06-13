Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Defender ‘prefers’ Manchester United move

According to the Evening Standard, Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio would ‘prefer’ a move to Manchester United rather than Newcastle United this summer. Inacio has been linked with a move to both clubs this summer as he continues to impress in Portugal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 21-year-old is valued at around £45m by his club and is tipped to leave in a big-money move this summer. However, fresh reports have poured cold water over St James’ Park being a likely destination for the defender.

Newcastle United ‘target’ wants Elland Road exit

Newcastle United have recently been linked with a move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. Amid interest from Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest - and following their relegation from the Premier League - Adams has reportedly told Leeds that he wants to leave the club this summer to continue playing Premier League football.

TeamTalk report that Adams, who moved to West Yorkshire from RB Leipzig last summer, is ‘aware of growing interest’ in him and wants to secure a move back to the top-flight during the upcoming transfer window. The 24-year-old made 26 appearances in all competitions last season but missed the last three months of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Jetro Willems ‘set to join’ Dutch outfit

According to reports from the Netherlands, Jetro Willems is ‘set to join’ Heracles Almelo on a free transfer. Willems will leave FC Groningen this summer after just four months with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willems couldn’t help Groningen stave off relegation from the Eredivisie this season and was not included in their final four matchday squads as they tumbled into the Keuken Kampioen Divisie. The 29-year-old will not face Groningen next year, however, with his prospective new club set to replace them in the top-flight after winning promotion to the Eredivisie.

Jetro Willems in action for Newcastle United