Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy has switched agencies ahead of the summer transfer window.

Murphy is currently enjoying a fine season in the Premier League at Newcastle, leading the way for assists so far this season due to his strong partnership built up with top scorer Alexander Isak.

The pair have already equalled a club record for the most frequent assist-to-scorer combination for Newcastle in a single season with three months of the campaign left to play.

Ahead of Murphy’s 30th birthday, it has been confirmed on social media that the winger’s representatives have now changed.

Jacob Murphy’s new agent

Jacob Murphy has signed with Wasserman after leaving New Era Global Sports, the agency that helped complete the winger’s £12million move from Norwich City to his boyhood club Newcastle in 2017.

Since then, Murphy has made over 200 appearances for The Magpies, scoring 18 times.

Confirming their new client, Wasserman wrote on Instagram: “We are delighted to announce the signing of @nufc winger @jacobmurphy95.

“Jacob has been on fine form this season, with 12 goal contributions in the Premier League alone. From all of us at #TeamWass, welcome to the family. ”

Murphy joins ‘elite’ company

Wasserman’s client base includes Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, Liverpool’s Curtis Jones, Manchester City’s Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and John Stones as well as Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi - who has been targeted by Newcastle as a potential summer signing.

Closer to home, Murphy joins Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes as Wasserman’s Newcastle clients.

Murphy remains under contract at Newcastle until June 2027, by that point he will be 32-years-old. For now he remains a ‘really valuable player’ in Eddie Howe’s side.

Jacob Murphy ‘really valuable’ to Newcastle United

When discussing Murphy’s impact at Newcastle, head coach Howe said: "He's a really valuable player because wherever you put him or whatever you ask him to do, he does it to the best of his ability.”

Howe added: “He's been very, very important and probably more than people realise because we ask a lot of Jacob in lots of different ways, he plays an important role. Of course, everyone plays an important role in our pressing with the ball.

“He's been brilliant and the assists and the goals that he's got in the last few weeks, Alex [Isak] probably owes him the majority of his goals with his crossing ability which has always been very strong.

“But also defensively, we use him in a variety of ways. He's a very versatile player and with Jacob he's always very team-oriented. He doesn't the credit he perhaps deserves so it's nice to see that he's getting the assists to bring his performances to everyone's attention.”

Murphy’s performances have seen him subject to international interest. A potential first England call-up has been discussed in the media while Nigeria manager Eric Chelle has also been in contact to gauge Murphy’s interest in a potential switch of international allegiance.

While Murphy is eligible to represent Nigeria through his father, as well as the Republic of Ireland through his mother, his focus for now is purely on continuing his success at Newcastle.