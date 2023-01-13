Kuol joined Newcastle from A-League side Central Coast Mariners at the start of the month with the plan to quickly loan him out to get experience. And less than two weeks later, his switch to Hearts was confirmed.

The 18-year-old, who represented Australia in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, spent time in Edinburgh last week as the Scottish Premiership side fought off stiff competition to sign the player on loan, subject to international clearance.

After arriving at Tynecastle, Kuol took to Instagram to post: “The journey begins. What a club to be at! Can’t wait @HeartofMidlothian.”

Garang Kuol at Central Coast Mariners in December 2022, shortly before joining Newcastle United and then Hearts on loan. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

And Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi replied: “Good luck and see you soon.”

Hearts’ new No. 61 told the club website: “I am very happy to be here. I can’t wait to play here in front of these amazing fans. I just felt it was a great team, with great fans, a great stadium, and a great history.

“The gaffer [Robbie Neilson] also persuaded me to come here with the plan that he put to me for my development. Overall, the club has great ambitions and goals and that was something I wanted to be involved in. I think it was a very good decision.”

“I would say I am a positive player, who tries to get the ball forward and someone who works hard to get goals and assists to help the team.