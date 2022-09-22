News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United 'signing' made to wait

Teenage sensation Garang Kuol has been made to wait for his senior Australia debut.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 3:43 pm

Kuol, understood to have agreed terms on a January move to Newcastle United, was an unused substitute in today’s friendly against Chris Wood’s New Zealand, who were beaten 1-0 in Brisbane.

The 18-year-old Central Coast Mariners forward – who impressed playing for an A-League All Star team in friendly against Barcelona this summer – was called up last week for the first time.

Garang Kuol at a press conference last week following his Australia call-up.

Speaking at the time, Kuol said: “I think at this level of being an athlete, mentality is key. Regardless of age, if you just go in full guns blazing wanting to prove yourself, and be ruthless, you can achieve whatever you want. I just want to prove myself and keep moving forward.”

Kuol would need a work permit to move to play in England. If Kuol joins in January, he would be loaned out to a club on the continent for the second half of the season.

