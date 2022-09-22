Kuol, understood to have agreed terms on a January move to Newcastle United, was an unused substitute in today’s friendly against Chris Wood’s New Zealand, who were beaten 1-0 in Brisbane.

The 18-year-old Central Coast Mariners forward – who impressed playing for an A-League All Star team in friendly against Barcelona this summer – was called up last week for the first time.

Garang Kuol at a press conference last week following his Australia call-up.

Speaking at the time, Kuol said: “I think at this level of being an athlete, mentality is key. Regardless of age, if you just go in full guns blazing wanting to prove yourself, and be ruthless, you can achieve whatever you want. I just want to prove myself and keep moving forward.”