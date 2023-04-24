News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United signing issues new statement ahead of summer move

Teenager Reece Byrne is ready to “get to work” after securing a dream move to Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST

The highly-rated goalkeeper has agreed a summer move to the club from League of Ireland team Bohemian.

And 18-year-old Byrne today posted a photograph of him signing his contract on Instagram.

“Absolutely buzzing to sign for this massive club @nufc, also big thanks to @stjospehsafc53 and @bfcdublin for developing me as a player and more importantly as a person, now time to get to work,” said Byrne.

Newcastle are yet to confirm the move for Byrne, who has made one senior appearance for the League of Ireland leaders and has also represented his country at Under-19 level.

Byrne – who counts United first-team goalkeeper Nick Pope among his Instagram followers – first revealed his move to St James’s Park earlier this month.

In another social media post, Byrne said: “Proud day for me and my family to sign for such a big club like Newcastle, onwards and upwards from here.”