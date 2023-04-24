Newcastle United signing issues new statement ahead of summer move
Teenager Reece Byrne is ready to “get to work” after securing a dream move to Newcastle United.
The highly-rated goalkeeper has agreed a summer move to the club from League of Ireland team Bohemian.
And 18-year-old Byrne today posted a photograph of him signing his contract on Instagram.
“Absolutely buzzing to sign for this massive club @nufc, also big thanks to @stjospehsafc53 and @bfcdublin for developing me as a player and more importantly as a person, now time to get to work,” said Byrne.
Newcastle are yet to confirm the move for Byrne, who has made one senior appearance for the League of Ireland leaders and has also represented his country at Under-19 level.
Byrne – who counts United first-team goalkeeper Nick Pope among his Instagram followers – first revealed his move to St James’s Park earlier this month.
In another social media post, Byrne said: “Proud day for me and my family to sign for such a big club like Newcastle, onwards and upwards from here.”