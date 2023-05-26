Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Man United result ended any hopes Liverpool had of qualifying for the Champions League after a late charge which saw them win seven games in a row and move to within a point of the top four at one stage. Regardless of the final weekend results, Liverpool are guaranteed to finish fifth in the Premier League as they face already relegated Southampton on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off).

It’s also the first time Liverpool have failed to qualify for the Champions League in a full season with Jurgen Klopp in charge. It ends a run of six consecutive top four finishes under Klopp which also saw Liverpool win the Premier League in 2019-20, the Champions League in 2018-19 and finish runners-up in both competitions a further two times each.

Newcastle’s main shirt sponsors FUN88 were quick to point this fact out on social media with a tweet which read: “Liverpool have failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time ever under Jurgen Klopp [flushed face emoji].

“Europa League [hand-shake emoji].”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be the first time Klopp has managed Liverpool in the competition as The Reds will undoubtedly look to bounce back next season.

As for FUN88, the betting company’s partnership with Newcastle is drawing to a close after the club negotiated an early exit from the long-term sponsorship deal. The Magpies are set to agree a new shirt sponsorship deal worth around £25million per-season with Saudi Arabia based events company Sela.

FUN88 effectively confirmed the end of the Newcastle partnership in the official matchday programme for the Leicester match at St James’ Park, the final home game of the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It featured a special FUN88 advert which read: “As the season draws to a pulsating finale, we wanted to extend our best wishes to you, the heartbeat of this great institution, the Newcastle United fans.

“It’s been the most thrilling campaign since our partnership began and we’ve loved being on the terraces with you every week just as much as we enjoy our interactions with you on social media every day.

“Our relationship with you and your great club is something we all treasure immensely.