Newcastle United are searching for Paul Mitchell’s replacement as sporting director.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mitchell’s departure from Newcastle was made official on Monday after less than a year in the position. In that time, Newcastle had failed to make a major first team signing.

After short spells for Mitchell and his predecessor Dan Ashworth at St James’ Park, Newcastle’s next appointment is vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have a ‘prime contender’ for the position.

Newcastle United line-up ‘prime contender’ to replace Paul Mitchell

Former Arsenal interim sporting director Jason Ayto is claimed to be a ‘serious candidate’ for the sporting director role at Newcastle. Ayto left Arsenal at the end of the 2024/25 season, ending a decade-long stay at the Emirates Stadium.

The 40-year-old Englishman was promoted as Arsenal’s interim sporting director following Edu’s resignation in November 2024. He had previously held the assistant sporting director role.

While Mitchell was appointed with the intention of having a hands-on role when it came to transfers, that failed to materialise. The Telegraph claim Ayto’s focus at Newcastle would be to help with the recruitment of players and negotiation of contracts while also working alongside Eddie Howe on the long-term strategy of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle have effectively operated without a sporting director so far this summer with Mitchell’s departure announced shortly after the conclusion of the 2024/25 season. Head of recruitment Steve Nickson and assistant Andy Howe have taken charge of the recruitment drive this summer and are close to reaching a breakthrough after a slow start to the window.

Negotiations are ongoing with Burnley to sign James Trafford while Newcastle are also still in talks with Nottingham Forest over the potential signing of Anthony Elanga despite having an initial £45million bid rejected.

The Magpies have money to spend after limited transfer activity over the past couple of seasons. Howe has also stressed the importance of recruitment this summer as he gears his side up for a return to Champions League football and the busy fixture schedule that comes with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped The Magpies will have at least a couple of new signings through the door by the time they open their pre-season schedule at Celtic on July 19.

Newcastle United looking to avoid a repeat of Paul Mitchell mistake

Newcastle’s next sporting director will have to adopt a lighter approach than Mitchell, who caused unrest behind the scenes after questioning whether the club’s recruitment strategy was ‘fit for purpose’.

That same recruitment strategy saw Newcastle climb from 19th in the Premier League to qualifying for the Champions League twice and winning the Carabao Cup in three-and-a-half years. But it also saw the club face a genuine points deduction scare for failing to comply with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules last summer.

Last-minute sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson as well as a compensation fee for Ashworth prior to Mitchell’s arrival helped Newcastle avoid PSR punishment, but it certainly left a sting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are also looking for a new chief executive officer with Darren Eales set to step down due to health reasons. Last year, Eales announced he would be leaving the club but would continue in the role until his successor was appointed.

Former Real Madrid executive David Hopkinson is understood to be in contention for the position.