Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Here’s how Sandro Tonali, Nick Woltemade and co fared in our half-time player ratings.

Tottenham Hotspur arrived at St James’ Park with an unbeaten away record, whilst Newcastle United went in search of a fourth successive home win in all competitions.

Eddie Howe, who admitted pre-match that he would rotate his starting XI, named eight changes for the visit of Thomas Frank’s side. Bruno Guimaraes, who won all three points at the weekend with a late strike against Fulham, was among those that dropped to the bench.

Howe may have made wholesale changes to his team, but it was his side that set the pace early doors with both Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey going close to opening the scoring. Spurs looked dangerous on the break but the Magpies’ defence was largely untroubled during the opening stages.

It was the hosts that opened the scoring through Fabian Schar. A very simple move that will undoubtedly anger the Spurs boss, Sandro Tonali’s corner was nodded in by Schar in a fairly routine manner.

Newcastle did press for another, but it was the visitors who came closest to scoring the second goal of the game as Richarlison twice saw crosses narrowly avoid his outstretched body at the back post. Harvey Barnes then came close to doubling his side’s lead but saw his acrobatic effort smash off Antonin Kinsky’s crossbar from close range.

Here are our first-half player ratings from Newcastle United’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup:

Newcastle United team to face Tottenham Hotspur: Aaron Ramsdale, Emil Krafth, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes

Substitutes: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Jacob Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur player ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6

Had very little to do in the opening stages but played some good balls up to the forward line to get his side moving in attack. Called into action for the first time in the 38th minute, making a routine save to deny Kevin Danso’s effort.

Emil Krafth - 6

Looked solid on just his second start of the season. Did very well to cover for Burn as Spurs looked to break in the 35th minute.

Fabian Schar - 8

Looked composed upon his return to the starting XI and sprayed some classy passes across the pitch. Rose tall above the defenders to plant home the opener.

Malick Thiaw - 6

Had an early goalbound header denied. Played alongside a new partner in the heart of defence but once again looked assured. Booked just before the break for a cynical foul on Xavi Simons.

Dan Burn - 6

Named as captain in Guimaraes’ absence. Played a great ball through to Ramsey to give him an early chance to break the deadlock. Beaten a couple of times after being dragged inside.

Joe Willock - 7

Had some bright moments going forward and looked to support Woltemade when possible.

Sandro Tonali - 7

Put in an inch-perfect delivery for Schar’s opener. Tireless display after not being named in either of Howe’s previous two starting sides.

Jacob Ramsey - 7

Played on the left of a new-look midfield three and had an early chance to open the scoring but his effort was blocked by backtracking Spurs defenders. Looked lively when asked to defend.

Anthony Elanga - 6

Sloppy in possession at times in the first-half, although he did frighten his opposite number every time he had a chance to run. Won a couple of corners but wasn’t able to pick out that final ball for one of his teammates.

Nick Woltemade - 6

As always, had some very nice and neat touches to link play and bring his teammates into the game. Had few chances in front of goal and drifted out of the game a tad as the first half progressed.

Harvey Barnes - 6

Possibly should have done better with a chance in the 12th minute but could only direct his effort into the side netting. Bright at times but struggled a little to get into the game in the first half. Hit the bar with an acrobatic effort in the 40th minute - he’d have hoped to find the back of the net.