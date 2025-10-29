Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Eddie Howe will confirm his starting XI v Tottenham Hotspur for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash at 6:45pm.

Newcastle United have been boosted by the presence of Sven Botman ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. Botman started the win over Fulham on Saturday, but left the field of play early after being injured as Sasa Lukic nodded home Fulham’s equaliser.

After receiving treatment on the pitch, Botman was withdrawn by Eddie Howe and replaced by Fabian Schar. United’s head coach has since revealed that the Dutchman hadn’t suffered a concussion, but did sustain a ‘nasty looking’ cut that required staples.

Although Botman may not start tonight, having him available for selection comes as a major boost, particularly with Newcastle’s current injuries in defence.

Eddie Howe confirms Tottenham Hotspur rotation plans

The Magpies head coach revealed on Tuesday that he would rotate his starting XI and offer a chance to some members of the squad to impress him and get some minutes under their belt: “It’s an important decision I’ve got coming up for this game because we want to progress, this competition means a lot to us as current holders and we don’t want to give that up easily,” Howe said. “But I have to trust the squad as well.

“We have some very good players that need football and need the opportunity to show their talents and what they can bring to the squad. So I think there will be an element [of rotation] but I have to try and get the balance right.”

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United injury news

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of his side’s clash with Spurs, Howe confirmed that Tino Livramento, Yoane Wissa and Lewis Hall would all not feature. Livramento and Wissa have been sidelined by knee injuries and neither will feature tonight.

Howe wasn’t drawn in on pinpointing an exact date for Wissa’s return to action, though, but hinted that he could feature before the next international break: “I don't know, it's very difficult for me to give a game for you,” Howe admitted.

“Yoane’s in a different boat to the other two [Hall and Livramento] because he's coming from further back fitness-wise. He's been out longer.

“Yoane, he's still on track but we need to make sure that he's gone through a mini pre-season with us as well.”

Hall, meanwhile, could make a return to action at the weekend against West Ham, but Howe confirmed that the clash with Spurs would come ‘too soon’ for the defender. Harrison Ashby is also sidelined with injury.