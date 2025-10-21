Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between Newcastle United FC and SL Benfica at St James' Park on October 21, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United v Benfica: The Magpies return to Champions League action against Benfica at St James’ Park on Tuesday night.

Newcastle United are looking to pick up their first Champions League home win at St James’ Park since the 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in October 2023.

Three defeats have followed against European giants Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Barcelona. Now, two-time European Cup winners Benfica are on Tyneside as Newcastle look to end their home losing streak in the competition.

Eddie Howe’s side beat Union Saint-Gilloise 4-0 last time out in the competition and the Newcastle boss has named an unchanged side ever since, resulting in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest and 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

But changes were expected heading into the Benfica match given the quick turnaround and fitness concerns surrounding midfielder Sandro Tonali.

The Italian didn’t train on Monday due to illness but was part of the matchday squad to face Benfica, being named on the bench.

Newcastle United leaked matchday squad v Benfica

Here is Newcastle United’s matchday squad to face Benfica in the Champions League:

Goalkeepers

Max Thompson

Defenders

Sven Botman

Malick Thiaw

Dan Burn

Alex Murphy

Kieran Trippier

Midfielders/wingers

Bruno Guimaraes

Joelinton

Harvey Barnes

Anthony Elanga

Jacob Murphy

Joe Willock

Lewis Miley

Jacob Ramsey

Anthony Gordon

Forwards

Nick Woltemade

William Osula

Seven players ruled out

Lewis Hall, Yoane Wissa and Tino Livramento miss out due to injury, while John Ruddy, Jamaal Lascelles, Mark Gillespie and Harrison Ashby miss out as they were not included in Newcastle’s Champions League squad and are therefore ineligible to play in the competition’s group phase.

Newcastle United team news v Benfica

Howe made three changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Brighton on Saturday with Tonali dropping to the bench along with Joelinton and Anthony Elanga. Lewis Miley and Jacob Murphy come into the side for their first Champions League starts of the season while it’s a full home debut for summer signing Jacob Ramsey.

NUFC XI v Benfica: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Miley, Guimaraes, Ramsey; J. Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Thompson, Schar, Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, A. Murphy