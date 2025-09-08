Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe | AFP via Getty Images

The transfer window is closed for Newcastle United and the Premier League - but there are still free agents searching for new clubs.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United won’t be able to sign any senior free agents following the end of the summer transfer window - on one condition.

The transfer window closed for Newcastle and Premier League clubs on September 1. It was a busy summer for The Magpies as they agreed a Premier League record sale that saw Alexander Isak join Liverpool for £130million on deadline day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the opposite direction, Newcastle brought in Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £55million. The 29-year-old is the most expensive player of his age or older transferred between two Premier League sides.

Newcastle also broke their club transfer record by signing Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart for £65million. In addition, United signed Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw and Jacob Ramsey as part of a £250million summer spent.

The club mostly steered clear of free agent signings this summer with only 18-year-old Antonio Cordero joining once his contract at Malaga expired at the end of June. The winger has since been loaned out to Westerlo in Belgium for the 2025/26 season.

Now the summer window has closed, clubs are still able to sign free agent players - but Newcastle aren’t one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former West Ham and Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma, former Liverpool and England star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, former Southampton and Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu and ex Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis are just three free agents still looking for new clubs now the summer is over.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Premier League rules could block Newcastle United from making a free agent signing

While Newcastle could technically make a free agent signing, there would be no logical benefit to doing so, as they have already submitted a full Champions League squad list and are set to do the same in the Premier League.

Newcastle have no space for any further additions to their squads which effectively prevents them from being able to sign a free agent and play them during the first half of the 2025/26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clubs with free spaces in their squad could sign a free agent and have them registered to play in the Premier League.

Newcastle have 25 senior players contracted so unless Eddie Howe opts to leave certain players out, there would be no space for free agent signings.

The only free agents Newcastle will be able to sign and be eligible to play will be those who are born on or after January 1, 2004 as they do not need to be included in the 25-man squad list. But the options in that regard are effectively non-existent.

Newcastle United’s 25-man Premier League squad list

Newcastle United’s expected Premier League squad list is as follows...

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale, John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie

Defenders

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders

Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Elanga, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey, Bruno Guimaraes

Strikers

Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade, William Osula

First-team players Under-21

Lewis Hall, Lewis Miley

John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles and Harrison Ashby were left out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad, which was limited to 21 senior players. The Magpies made Ashby available for a loan in the summer window but an exit failed to materialise for the 23-year-old full-back.

The club may still look to loan Ashby out abroad, which would open up a space in the squad but such a move is yet to transpire.