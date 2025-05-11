Newcastle United's cheeky St James' Park gesture seconds after 2-0 win v Chelsea

Newcastle United fans wave flags and show support as the teams line up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Chelsea FC at St James' Park on May 11, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United took a major step towards Champions League qualification with a 2-0 win over Chelsea at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes scored at either end of the match for Newcastle as Nicolas Jackson was shown a straight red card for Chelsea after a foul on Sven Botman.

The striker will now miss the rest of Chelsea’s season as a result. The win takes Newcastle up to third in the Premier League table, three points inside the Champions League places with two games left to play against Arsenal and Everton.

But for Chelsea, it’s certainly a blow as the result leaves them at risk of dropping out of the Champions League places.

Newcastle United’s cheeky full-time gesture

Recent wins for Newcastle at St James’ Park have seen the club play songs linked to the defeated side after the full-time whistle. Step On by Happy Mondays played after the 4-1 win over Manchester United and Glad All Over by The Dave Clark Five was played following the 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Glad All Over is, of course, the song Crystal Palace play on matchdays having become a staple at Selhurst Park since the mid-1960s.

The decision to play the song has caused much debate online with both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace fans loving and hating the decision in equal measure. Such a split in the reactions to the move can be seen in replies from @aaroncpfc who wrote: ‘Sorry but this is quite funny and everyone would laugh if we did a similar thing’

@TalkCPFC, meanwhile, posted: ‘Newcastle club DJ confirmed as a chronically online Twitter user. Sad really (this is so bizarre)’

And after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea, the PA played Chelsea Dagger by The Fratellis to rub salt into the wounds of the defeat for Enzo Maresca’s side.

A crowd of 52,231 packed into St James’ Park for a match labelled Newcastle’s ‘biggest’ of the season so far in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe reacts to win v Chelsea

Following the win, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, a massive win for us, and we knew that, of course, before the game, we knew the importance. It's so tight, that will put us in a stronger position, but it's still very tight and two games to keep our focus and to try and get as many points as we can.”

On the red card, Howe added: “I think it was one of those games that was always probably going to [be tough against 10 men] because of what was at stake, the scoreline, the psychology of both teams and the fact that they had nothing to lose in the second half.

“They played very well and you could see the quality and level of their players that they had. They had nothing to lose and we had everything to lose.

“As much as we wanted to attack and the intention was to attack and control the game, we played quite safe. Ultimately, that led to losing control of the game, but despite losing control, we still managed to defend well enough to keep them out. Indebted to Nick, I think, two magnificent saves today.”