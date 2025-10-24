Newcastle United have provided an ‘update’ on the stadium plans surrounding St James’ Park.

Newcastle United chief operations officer, Brad Miller, has provided a small update on the plans surrounding St James’ Park in a recent Fan Advisory Board meeting.

Miller publicly addressed supporters regarding the future of St James’ Park at a St James’ STACK event in November 2024 following the completion of a feasibility study into the potential expansion of the current stadium.

He said: “We want to make sure it is a very robust process. So regardless of the outcome, I want to stand up in front of everybody throughout the process and say, ‘This is why it is a logical decision, with long-term competitiveness in mind.’

“Because as you have heard a lot, it is all about revenue and PSR. We have to work hard to make sure we give as much money as possible to the football side in order to remain competitive on the field.

“In terms of next steps, we are coming towards the end of the next stage, the briefing stage. There are a lot of risks and opportunities at St James’.

“We have to take time to dig into those and make sure we’ve got the devil in the detail — in terms of the programme, how long it will take and what it will do for us in terms of revenue.”

NUFC’s St James’ Park stance

Following the 2021 takeover, Newcastle’s initial preference was to expand St James’ Park but it is understood that stance has changed and alternative options regarding the construction of a new stadium on a different site have been explored.

There has been talk of a new state-of-the-art arena being constructed just north of the stadium. And although the club are yet to officially publish new stadium plans, the suggestion of a stadium site on Leazes Park has been met by a significant backlash.

Over 28,000 people have signed a petition opposing the rumoured plans for building a new stadium on Newcastle’s oldest public park. Ultimately, Newcastle City Council could not respond to the objection as it was based on speculation and media reports rather than actual plans that had been confirmed.

There are many obstacles Newcastle will have to overcome when it comes to re-developing St James’ Park or constructing a new stadium. The club’s ambition is for Newcastle’s new or upgraded stadium to hold from 60,000 to 70,000 spectators.

An exact number has not been specified amid a slow process. Newcastle have conducted a feasibility study and engaged with Newcastle City Council over the stadium plans.

But almost a year since Miller’s statement in front of supporters, and with a concrete update expected in early 2025, there has still been no tangible progress.

Newcastle United stadium update

Newcastle United’s Fan Advisory Board published minutes from its first meeting of the season via the club website this week.

Miller was in attendance at the meeting along with new chief executive officer David Hopkinson and chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone.

The minutes confirmed Miller had provided an ‘update’ on the stadium project, though a decision is yet to be made.

“The Board continues to assess all stadium development options and has not yet reached a final decision,” the minutes read. “This remains a complex and long-term strategic consideration, with potential benefits for the Club, city and wider region. The priority is to ensure any decision is the right one - both in terms of feasibility and long-term impact.

“The process is ongoing and will be approached with the necessary rigour. Supporter Services has received 10 direct emails on the topic over the past six months.

“While volumes remain relatively low, it was acknowledged that the subject continues to generate interest and sentiment across the wider fanbase.

“MM [Michael McCarthy, FAB chair] said it would be positive for fans to receive an update at the appropriate time, as nothing has been communicated since February.

“LM [Lee Marshall, communications director] reiterated that no decision has been made, and this remains the genuine position. MM thanked BM [Brad Miller] for the update.”

Given the significant demand for tickets to Newcastle matches at St James’ Park, scrutiny over the ballot and ticketing process and recent issues involving resale sites, the pressure on the club to provide a significant update regarding the future of the stadium increases by the day.

But it is clear the process is not being rushed.