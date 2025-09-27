A fresh update on the future of Newcastle United’s St James’ Park has emerged this week.

Newcastle United are still waiting to finalise plans regarding the future of St James’ Park and the potential of a new stadium for the football club.

Demand for tickets is at an all-time high at St James’ Park with over 110,000 members queuing virtually to try and purchase a ticket for the recent Champions League match against Barcelona. Even Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash against League One side Bradford was effectively a sell-out.

The unprecedented ticket demand since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund led takeover almost four years ago has seen talk regarding a stadium expansion or new ground intensify.

The club has conducted a feasibility study regarding a potential expansion while also holding talks with Newcastle City Council over the future of St James’ Park. But no formal plans or decision has been made public.

Last year, the club said in an official statement that an update regarding the future of the stadium would be made in ‘early 2025’. Almost a year on and progress has been limited.

But this week has seen a fresh twist emerge related to the stadium. While any money spent on an expansion or new stadium, which could go into the billions, would not impact Newcastle in terms of PSR calculations, any proceeds made as a result of the expansion could prove to be very lucrative for the club.

Although Newcastle’s owners, PIF and RB Sports & Media, have the funds to make an expansion happen, The Daily Mail has reported that any new stadium or expansion would not be fully funded by the owners.

The report adds Newcastle are looking to secure funding for the project and any debt incurred as a result of the project would be taken on by the club rather than written off by the owners. This is viewed as standard practice.

Newcastle’s appointment of David Hopkinson as the club’s new chief executive officer is expected to accelerate plans regarding the future of St James’ Park and the potential of a new stadium.

Newcastle’s initial preference was to expand St James’ Park but it is understood the club’s stance has changed and alternative options regarding the construction of a new stadium on a different site have been explored.

There has been talk of a new state-of-the-art arena built just north of the current stadium site.

Although the club’s stadium plans are yet to be officially announced, the suggestion that a new stadium would be built on Leazes Park has already been met by a significant backlash. Over 28,000 people have signed a petition opposing the rumoured plans for building a new stadium on Newcastle’s oldest public park.

St James’ Park could be expanded to have a capacity of around 60,000 while a new stadium for the club would be closer to the 70,000 mark, which would make the stadium the second largest in the Premier League behind Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

David Hopkinson’s St James’ Park update

One of the long-term tasks for Hopkinson as Newcastle’s new CEO will be to find a suitable resolution to the club’s stadium situation after years of uncertainty surrounding the project. Former CEO Darren Eales had experience overseeing a state-of-the-art stadium build at Atlanta United but such plans never got off the ground during his time on Tyneside.

In a recent statement, Hopkinson provided a small update on the club’s current stance regarding the stadium.

Hopkinson said via the club website: “That [stadium plans] we're thinking about really hard and higher ambitions are going to require some investments.

“I think the decision before us is, look St. James Park, this is iconic, this is special, it's a special place. Are our ambitions best served here? Might our ambitions be served even better as we create a new stadium? We'll figure that out.

“I don’t think we’re ready to make that decision today but these are nice choices to be thinking about and nice options to be creating for ourselves.”

His comments suggest little progress has been made over the past 12 months or so.

St James’ Park concept images - watch below

No official stadium designs have been made public at the time of writing but stadium concept designer and 3D animator Damián Bosio shared his ideas on what a proposed expansion of St James’ Park or new stadium could look like via his YouTube channel, Bondibot. The designs were made public last year, but provide an idea of what an expanded St James’ Park or new ‘Leazes Stadium’ could look like.